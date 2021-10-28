NYS trooper charged with murder in child's death
Ulster County— A New York State trooper is facing murder charges after a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl last year. An indictment...Full Article
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the indictment of Christopher Baldner, a member of the New York State Police,..