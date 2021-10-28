U.S., U.N. Officials Urge Action Ahead Of Climate Summit

Watch VideoThe U.N.'s top human rights official and U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy called Thursday for countries to step up the fight against global warming, describing it as an issue of sheer survival for humankind.
