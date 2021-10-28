Cheap Antidepressant Shows Promise Treating Early COVID-19

Watch VideoA cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.
Researchers tested the pill used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder because it was known to reduce inflammation and...
