Watch the New Trailer for House of Gucci Movie, Starring Lady Gaga
Published
A new trailer has been released for House of Gucci, the new movie starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio...Full Article
Published
A new trailer has been released for House of Gucci, the new movie starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio...Full Article
Watch the official trailer for the biographical drama movie House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. It stars Lady Gaga, Adam..