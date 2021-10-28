U.S. Military Trainers In Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions With China

Watch VideoTaiwan's defense minister said Thursday that the island must defend itself and not depend entirely on others for help if China were to launch an attack, even as Taiwan's president said she had faith the U.S. would defend it.
“The country must rely on itself, and if any friends or other groups can help us, then...
