Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed of $1 million in valuables in home invasion

Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed of $1 million in valuables in home invasion

Upworthy

Published

Dorit Kemsley, a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was held at gunpoint and robbed by three male suspects during a home...

Full Article