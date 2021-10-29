Zayn Malik's sister warns about 'karma' after Yolanda Hadid's hit claims
Waliyha Malik issued a series of Instagram Stories throwing her support behind the former One Direction crooner, whom the “RHOBH” alum...Full Article
Fans of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are in for heartbreak as the couple has called it quits. It all began with TMZ reporting that..
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid share daughter Khai together.