DeAndre Hopkins forced his way back into game after injury and Kliff Kingsbury wasn't happy
Published
DeAndre Hopkins was supposed to sit for the rest of the game after aggravating his hamstring.Full Article
Published
DeAndre Hopkins was supposed to sit for the rest of the game after aggravating his hamstring.Full Article
Kliff Kingsbury wasn't happy with DeAndre Hopkins checking himself into Thursday's game despite aggravating a hamstring injury.
Kliff Kingsbury wasn't happy with DeAndre Hopkins checking himself into Thursday's game despite aggravating a hamstring injury.