Ice Cube exits Oh Hell No after declining COVID vaccine request
Published
Losing out on a $9 million paycheck because you don't want to get the vaccine? Oh hell no!Full Article
Published
Losing out on a $9 million paycheck because you don't want to get the vaccine? Oh hell no!Full Article
Ice Cube has exited Sony’s upcoming comedy, ‘Oh Hell No,’ in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining..
The Sony film, which co-stars Jack Black, had been set to shoot this winter in Hawaii.