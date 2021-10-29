Jake Paul's next fight set for December
Published
Jake Paul's next fight set for December Jake Paul and his next opponent are both undefeated Jake Paul has booked his next...Full Article
Published
Jake Paul's next fight set for December Jake Paul and his next opponent are both undefeated Jake Paul has booked his next...Full Article
YouTuber Jake Paul is already planning how he is going to party after his fight with Tommy Fury in December, vowing to celebrate..
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will face off in Tampa Bay on December 18.