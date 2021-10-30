Michigan vs. Michigan State football game: Live updates from wild scene in East Lansing
Published
Michigan vs. MSU football game TV channel info, radio, live updates for Wolverines and Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday afternoonFull Article
Published
Michigan vs. MSU football game TV channel info, radio, live updates for Wolverines and Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday afternoonFull Article
Michigan State football fans went WILD after beating hated rival Michigan in East Lansing on Saturday, setting couches ablaze and..
Michigan vs. MSU football game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis, as Wolverines battle Spartans in..