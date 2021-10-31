Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle Induct JAY-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle Induct JAY-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Upworthy

Published

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Rihanna, and other luminaries also honored JAY-Z in a video montage. Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle Induct JAY-Z Into...

Full Article