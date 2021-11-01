Covid-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

Covid-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

New Zealand Herald

Published

The global death toll from Covid-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.Together, the United...

Full Article