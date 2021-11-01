The Debate In Chicago Over Illegal Guns And Violence

Watch VideoAs the nation deals with a rise in homicides involving firearms, the city of Chicago continues to deal with a historic rise in violence. Shootings in Chicago are up 68% compared to 2019, and murder has jumped by 56%.
In response, the Chicago police have made a point of cracking down on illegal guns
“Illegal...
Watch VideoAs the nation deals with a rise in homicides involving firearms, the city of Chicago continues to deal with a historic rise in violence. Shootings in Chicago are up 68% compared to 2019, and murder has jumped by 56%.