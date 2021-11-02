Military Weighs Penalties For Members Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

Watch VideoAs deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.
The vast majority of the active-duty force has received at...
Watch VideoAs deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.