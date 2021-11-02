Explosions heard near hospital in Kabul
At least 16 people were wounded in two blasts at a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday.
The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul.
Unconfirmed reports suggest at least 15 have been killed in an attack at Sardar Dawood Khan hospital.