The mother of missing four-year-old girl Cleo Smith has broken her silence after her daughter was rescued this morning."Our family is whole again," Ellie Smith posted on Instagram, sharing an image of a news alert about Cleo's discovery....Full Article
Cleo Smith's mum breaks silence after missing girl found alive
"She's alive, she's safe and she's back with mum and dad," WA's police commissioner Chris Dawson said on Wednesday.
