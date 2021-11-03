Police: Raiders' Ruggs To Face DUI Case In Vegas Fatal Crash

Police: Raiders' Ruggs To Face DUI Case In Vegas Fatal Crash

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRaiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when...

Full Article