Eric Adams, former police officer, wins New York mayor’s race
Published
Adams, who defeated Republican and founder of the Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa, will take charge of the largest city in the US
#ericadams #guardianangels #curtissliwa
Published
Adams, who defeated Republican and founder of the Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa, will take charge of the largest city in the US
#ericadams #guardianangels #curtissliwa
Former police captain Eric Adams cruised to victory Tuesday in the race for New York mayor as voters across the U.S. picked new..
Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, CNN projects, defeating Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa...