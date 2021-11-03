Buster Posey To Announce Retirement
Published
After 12 Major League seasons, Buster Posey is calling it a career. The longtime Giants catcher will announce his retirement …
#catcher #majorleague #busterposey
Buster Posey won three World Series rings, a rookie of the year award and an MVP trophy during 12 stellar seasons with the San..