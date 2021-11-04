Prosecutor: Ruggs Drove 156 MPH Before Fatal Crash In Vegas

Watch VideoFormer Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the...
