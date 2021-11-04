Sopranos Creator David Chase Finally Confirms Tony's Fate
Published
Did the legendary Tony Soprano die in the final episode of HBO's The Sopranos? Find out what David Chase had to say below.
#hbo #tonysoprano #davidchase #sopranos
Published
Did the legendary Tony Soprano die in the final episode of HBO's The Sopranos? Find out what David Chase had to say below.
#hbo #tonysoprano #davidchase #sopranos
'Sopranos' director Alan Taylor shares his insights on what he thinks really happened to Tony Soprano.