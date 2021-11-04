West Australian police have released audio of the moment detectives rescued Cleo Smith and she uttered the now-famous words: "My name is Cleo."Cleo was allegedly taken from the family tent while camping at Quobba Blowholes on October...Full Article
Police share audio of moment Cleo Smith was rescued by detectives
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cleo Smith found: Police share moment missing 4-year-old was rescued
Australian police have shared an emotional video of the moment missing Cleo Smith was rescued from a house in Carnarvon. The..
Yahoo News
Cleo Smith rescued from house just seven minutes from family home
WA acting commissioner Col Blanch said police body-worn cameras captured the moment detectives found and embraced the little girl.
Brisbane Times