Shiba Inu falls after $2.3B of SHIB moved from whale wallet
Published
The price of Shiba Inu has fallen 11% after a billionaire hodler moved out $2.3B worth of tokens.
#shibainu #billionairehodler
Published
The price of Shiba Inu has fallen 11% after a billionaire hodler moved out $2.3B worth of tokens.
#shibainu #billionairehodler
Remember the guy who bought $8k worth of $SHIB and now has over $8 billion in crypto? Well, as of 3 hours ago there were 4..
Surges in crypto whale transactions have corresponded with shiba inu coin's recent price increases, according to CoinDesk.