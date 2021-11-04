Here's how India is celebrating Diwali
Published
Hindus in India and across the world are celebrating Diwali, the five-day festival of lights. Here's what celebrations look like across India.Full Article
Published
Hindus in India and across the world are celebrating Diwali, the five-day festival of lights. Here's what celebrations look like across India.Full Article
Diwali or Deepawali symbolizes peace and bliss, the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day.
The north Indian city of Ayodhya kept its Guinness World Record for a third year on by lighting 900,000 oil lamps and keeping them..