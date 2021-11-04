Witness: Shooting Victim Lunged Toward Rittenhouse's Rifle

Watch VideoThe first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests lunged toward Rittenhouse's rifle in an attempt to take it away just before Rittenhouse fired, a reporter who took video testified Thursday.
Richie McGinniss, who was recording on a cellphone for the conservative...
Watch VideoThe first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests lunged toward Rittenhouse's rifle in an attempt to take it away just before Rittenhouse fired, a reporter who took video testified Thursday.