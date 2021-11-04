Eternals banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses gay cuts
The Marvel adventure has been pulled from Gulf region markets after sources claim the studio refused to remove a same-sex kiss
Marvel’s Eternals will reportedly skip cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar because it features LGBT+ characters. The film,..
The anticipated robust overseas box office of Disney/Marvel’s Eternals, which posted a first day of $7.6M, will definitely not..