More than 70% of Japan's population has received the COVID-19 vaccines, and the government is moving ahead with a booster shot in December. But a conservative radio host in the U.S. falsely claimed, "Japan drops vax rollout, goes to Ivermectin." Japan hasn't stopped its vaccine program and hasn't approved ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.Full Article
Japan Continues to Use Vaccines, Not Ivermectin, to Fight COVID-19
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
FACT CHECK: Did Japan Halt Its COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout And Switch To Ivermectin Instead?
Daily Caller
Japan continues to distribute COVID-19 vaccines