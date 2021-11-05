A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang.The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists...Full Article
Panic at five-star Cancun resort in Mexico after dramatic gang shootout
