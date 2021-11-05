Browns to grant release of Odell Beckham Jr
Published
Beckham will depart Cleveland after 29 games with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and 7 touchdowns
#odellbeckhamjrbeckham #browns #receptions
Published
Beckham will depart Cleveland after 29 games with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and 7 touchdowns
#odellbeckhamjrbeckham #browns #receptions
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released Odell Beckham Jr. today and the experiment of him as Baker Mayfield’s #1 receiver..
Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from the Cleveland Browns extended to a second practice. His breakup with the team will become official..