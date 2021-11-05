Russian diplomat found dead in Berlin, embassy refused autopsy
German authorities found a Russian diplomat dead on the pavement outside the Russian embassy last month, according to reports made public Friday.Full Article
A Russian diplomat was found dead in October outside the country's embassy in Berlin, it has emerged.
Police discovered a 35-year-old man's body on the sidewalk outside the embassy last month. The man appears to have fallen from an..