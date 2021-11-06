House passes $555 billion infrastructure bill, sends legislation to Biden's desk
Published
The 228-206 vote hands Biden a bipartisan legislative victory, but one that took months to accomplish.Full Article
Published
The 228-206 vote hands Biden a bipartisan legislative victory, but one that took months to accomplish.Full Article
The House has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, a major pillar of President Joe Biden’s agenda, after months of..
Watch VideoTop Democrats abruptly postponed an expected House vote Friday on their 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment..