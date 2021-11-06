Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the crowd pushed towards the stage while rapper...Full Article
At least eight dead, many injured at Astroworld Festival in Texas
