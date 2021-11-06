Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people
Published
The Bavarian Red Cross says a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely injured
#bavarian #redcross #knifeattack
Published
The Bavarian Red Cross says a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely injured
#bavarian #redcross #knifeattack
'There has been an attack on an ICE (Intercity-Express) train and police shortly afterwards arrested a male person, and several..
Media outlets including NHK said the alleged perpetrator in his 20s attacked people with a knife and started a fire on the train.