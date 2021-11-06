Ex-PM John Major: Government handling of Paterson case shameful
Conservative Sir John Major says the government has trashed Parliament's reputation at home and abroad over the Owen Paterson case.
Sir John Major has accused Boris Johnson and his government of actions that are "damaging at home and to our reputation overseas".
Sir John Major says the government has trashed Parliament's reputation over the Owen Paterson case.