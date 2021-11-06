Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival
Published
Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night.
#astroworldfestival #travisscott
Published
Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night.
#astroworldfestival #travisscott
Travis Scott is 'absolutely devastated' following the tragic crowd surge at Astroworld Fest that left 8 dead.
At least eight people died and many others were injured after a crowd surged forward at the music festival in Houston.