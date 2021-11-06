Discovery of Pompeii slaves’ room sheds rare light on real Roman life
Published
Cramped room contains beds, chamber pot and other items used in slave family’s ‘precarious’ existence
#pompeii #slaves #slavefamily
Published
Cramped room contains beds, chamber pot and other items used in slave family’s ‘precarious’ existence
#pompeii #slaves #slavefamily
Archaeologists have uncovered a room at a villa just outside Pompeii containing beds and other objects that shed light on the..
MILAN (AP) — Archeologists in Pompeii excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption that destroyed the..