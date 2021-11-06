Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people
Published
A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said Saturday. Police said a man has been arrested in…Full Article
TOKYO — The Associated Press reports that a 24-year-old Japanese man stabbed multiple people on a Tokyo subway train on..