UFC 268 Usman vs. Covington 2: Live results and analysis
Published
Two titles are on the line in two highly-anticipated rematches at UFC 268. Follow live.
#rematches #ufc268usman #ufc268
Published
Two titles are on the line in two highly-anticipated rematches at UFC 268. Follow live.
#rematches #ufc268usman #ufc268
In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title on the line in a rematch with Colby Covington at Madison..
Get UFC 268 results for the Usman vs. Covington 2 fight card Saturday in New York.
#usman