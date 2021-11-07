For Marvel, 'Eternals' is an MCU box office disappointment
Published
By pandemic and non-Marvel standards, "Eternals" would be a box-office success. But compared with other MCU titles, its performance is lackluster.
#nonmarvel #eternals
Published
By pandemic and non-Marvel standards, "Eternals" would be a box-office success. But compared with other MCU titles, its performance is lackluster.
#nonmarvel #eternals
Marvel’s “Eternals” achieved global domination at the box office. The latest entry in the MCU picked up $90.7 million..
"Eternals" has a 53% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, the worst of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.