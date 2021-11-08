French Catholic Church Will Sell Assets to Compensate Abuse Victims
The measure was one of several measures announced by French bishops, one month after a landmark report on sexual abuse by clergy members in France.
Report Finds 333,000 Children, Were Abused Within France's, Catholic Church Since the 1950s.
A report released on October 5..
An investigation into sexual abuse allegations in the French Catholic church found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims..