Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed (Exclusive)
Published
The first 'Star Wars' feature since 2019's 'Rise of Skywalker' was to have gone into production next year.
#pattyjenkins #starwars #riseofskywalker
Published
The first 'Star Wars' feature since 2019's 'Rise of Skywalker' was to have gone into production next year.
#pattyjenkins #starwars #riseofskywalker
The first 'Star Wars' feature since 2019's 'Rise of Skywalker' was to have gone into production next year.
Star Wars' finest pilots will no longer be taking flight for Disney and Lucasfilm in 2023.
#pattyjenkins #lucasfilm..