Nicaragua's Ortega Expected To Win Election After Jailing Rivals

Nicaragua's Ortega Expected To Win Election After Jailing Rivals

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was ahead by a wide margin Monday in his bid for a fourth consecutive term in preliminary vote tallies for an election widely considered rigged.

Ortega had received 75%, an apparently insurmountable total, with nearly half of polling places counting, said Brenda Rocha, president of...

Full Article