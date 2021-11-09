Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising children that weren't theirs before swapping the infants, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in Los Angeles.Daphna...Full Article
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo
