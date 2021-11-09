Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is luring refugees from the Middle East to his country with the promise they will be allowed to seek asylum in Germany. But the borders are closed and thousands of people seeking protection are now stranded in Minsk.Full Article
Belarus: How Refugees Are Getting Trapped by Alexander Lukashenko
Spiegel0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Poland’s Catholic Church to hold collection for migrants at Belarus border
Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, president of the Polish Catholic bishops’ conference. / episkopat.pl.
Warsaw, Poland,..
CNA