Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Blue Velvet’ Star, Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Blue Velvet’ Star, Dead at 85

Upworthy

Published

Married to the Mob and Battlestar Galactica star’s career spanned seven decades

#battlestargalactica #marriedtothemob #quantumleap #deanstockwell

Full Article