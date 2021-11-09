Joe Biden pitches infrastructure bill’s benefits to ‘ordinary Americans’
Published
President plays down sagging approval rating to talk up ‘significant impact’ $1tn package will have
#infrastructurebill
Published
President plays down sagging approval rating to talk up ‘significant impact’ $1tn package will have
#infrastructurebill
President Biden's Approval Rating , Drops to 38%.
Yahoo! News reports President Joe Biden's approval rating has plummeted...
Watch VideoDemocrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing..