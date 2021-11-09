Gavin Newsom reportedly spotted at Getty heiress' wedding amid public absence
Published
Newsom, who canceled a visit to a climate change summit, was spotted at the oil heiress'...
#climatechangesummit #gavinnewsom #oilheiress #gettyheiress
Published
Newsom, who canceled a visit to a climate change summit, was spotted at the oil heiress'...
#climatechangesummit #gavinnewsom #oilheiress #gettyheiress
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., who has recently receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations, reportedly..
Newsom actually made an appearance in San Francisco Saturday for the lavish wedding of a long-time family friend and Getty oil..