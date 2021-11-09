Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate and girls' education champion, gets married
Published
The 24-year-old recent Oxford graduate called it "a precious day in my life" and shared a few photos of the intimate ceremony.Full Article
Published
The 24-year-old recent Oxford graduate called it "a precious day in my life" and shared a few photos of the intimate ceremony.Full Article
Malala Yousafzai has a big reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the girls' education advocate and Nobel Peace Prize winner..