Chilean President Faces Impeachment Over Pandora Papers Revelation

Watch VideoPresident Sebastián Piñera was impeached Tuesday by the lower house of Chile's congress, setting up a trial in the nation's Senate over whether to remove him due to allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office.
The vote to accept the charges got the bare minimum of 78 votes needed in the...
Watch VideoPresident Sebastián Piñera was impeached Tuesday by the lower house of Chile's congress, setting up a trial in the nation's Senate over whether to remove him due to allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office.